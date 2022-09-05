1 dead, 8 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the float plane crash Sunday.
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the float plane crash Sunday.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and eight others are missing following a float plane crash in the Puget Sound in Washington state.

The U.S. Coast Guard said via Twitter Sunday afternoon that the aircraft had eight adults and one child aboard.

The agency tweeted that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The crash happened in Mutiny Bay, about 40 miles northwest of Seattle.

The Coast Guard said one body was recovered and “eight individuals” remain missing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Man dead in suspected Dothan murder
Child falls from third floor balcony at Laketown Warf
Child falls from third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Eliza Fletcher is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, 137 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
Jogger abducted during early morning run in Tennessee, police say
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 10 dead, 15 injured from stabbings; suspects at large
Dothan restaurants see business uptick on game day
Dothan restaurants see business uptick on game day
DPD investigating Saturday hit and run
DPD investigating Saturday hit and run
Vehicles destroyed by the Mill Fire are seen in a neighborhood in Weed, Calif., on Saturday,...
Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire