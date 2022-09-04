Strong Arm Robbery Saturday at Dothan Pavilion

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - On 09/03/2022 at approximately 7:15 p.m. patrol officers were dispatched to the Dothan Pavilion Shopping Center, in the area of AMC Theaters, in reference to a disturbance involving multiple juveniles. Upon arrival, it was determined that a juvenile had been physically assaulted by a group of additional juveniles and had a piece of jewelry stolen during the assault.

This incident occurred in the parking lot and did not involve any of the businesses.

Rescue was called to the scene and the victim was treated for minor physical injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Dothan Police Department.

