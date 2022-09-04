Peoples South Bank tackles hunger with second annual food drive

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local bank, Peoples South, did its part to give back to the community.

Branches across Alabama, Florida, and Georgia held tailgates on September 2 to “tackle hunger”.

This is the second year of the annual food donation drive. Last year, they collected 900 pounds of food.

Every Peoples South Bank participated in the event. Each one chose a local food bank to give the donations to. The Dothan branches will be giving to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

Business Development Officer for Peoples South, Anthony Howard, said, “Given that we’re a small community bank, we want to give back to the community and just felt like this was a good way to do that.”

Customers also donated monetarily for the bank to purchase additional canned goods to add to the donation.

