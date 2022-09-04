Peoples South Bank tackles hunger with second annual food drive

This is the second year of the annual food donation drive.
Canned goods and non-perishable food items were collected at branches.
Canned goods and non-perishable food items were collected at branches.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local bank, Peoples South, did its part to give back to the community.

Branches across Alabama, Florida, and Georgia held tailgates on September 2 to “tackle hunger”.

This is the second year of the annual food donation drive. Last year, they collected 900 pounds of food.

Every Peoples South Bank participated in the event. Each one chose a local food bank to give the donations to. The Dothan branches will be giving to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

Business Development Officer for Peoples South, Anthony Howard, said, “Given that we’re a small community bank, we want to give back to the community and just felt like this was a good way to do that.”

Customers also donated monetarily for the bank to purchase additional canned goods to add to the donation.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child falls from third floor balcony at Laketown Warf
Child falls from third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf
Brent Michael Johnson,16
Missing Samson teen located
Dothan Utility customers impacted by a 2019 data breach could be entitled to compensation. ...
Dothan power bill increase due solely to wholesale costs
Eliza Fletcher is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, 137 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
Jogger abducted during early morning run in Tennessee, police say
The Carroll Eagles and Rehobeth Rebels meet up in week two of the season in Rehobeth for a...
WATCH: Rehobeth, Carroll clash in 5A-Region 2 battle

Latest News

State trooper presence was increased on roadways to ensure safe summer travel.
ALEA wraps up 101 Days of Summer Safety campaign
Child falls from third floor balcony at Laketown Warf
Child falls from third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf
Ariton vs Geneva Co. - Friday Night Football Week 2
Ariton vs Geneva Co. - Friday Night Football Week 2
Zion Chapel vs Wicksburg - Friday Night Football Week 2
Zion Chapel vs Wicksburg - Friday Night Football Week 2