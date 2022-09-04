Man dead in suspected Dothan murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim.

He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot.

Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be able to provide vital information.

Dothan police have not issued a statement on Blount’s death.

This story was updated to reflect there are no suspects, only people being interviewed.

