Huntingdon falls to Linfield Wildcats 41-34

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks fell to the Linfield Wildcats at home Saturday night.

Linfield put the first points on the scoreboard. Quarterback Blake Eaton completed a one-yard pass for a touchdown with 13:27 left in the first quarter.

Huntingdon answered back minutes later. Quarterback Landon Cotney ran a four-yard touchdown with 10:21 remaining in the first quarter. The Hawks scored another touchdown at 7:31 in the quarter. The kick was no good but the Hawks were now in the lead, 13-7.

Both teams scored additional touchdowns and rounded out the first quarter with a tie, 20-20.

Linfield regained the lead in the second quarter with two more touchdowns. Huntingdon only added one additional TD.

The Wildcats led the Hawks at halftime 34-27.

Linfield returned with the first score of the second half. Eaton threw a 23-yard pass to wide receiver Devon Murray for a touchdown with 4:29 remaining in the third quarter.

But the Hawks swiftly answered back with a TD of their own. Quarterback Landon Cotney made the 39-yard TD pass to wide receiver Conner Bradford with 2:15 left in the third quarter.

The Wildcats led the Hawks 41-34 into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks were unable to overtake the Wildcats in the last quarter of the high-scoring game.

Linfield defeated Huntingdon 41-34.

“We saw things that we need to get ironed out but I can’t say enough about how hard we played and how hard we prepared,” said head coach Mike Turk. “We went into this game believing we could win up until the very end. There were a few mistakes they obviously capitalized on but I’m just really proud of how we played overall and how we fought.”

Huntingdon (0-1) will make travel north to play Birmingham Southern next Saturday at 6 p.m.

