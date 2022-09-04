Dothan man charged with electronic solicitation

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - On 9/2/2022 the Dothan Police Department was notified of possible electronic solicitation in which a juvenile received an electronic message from the suspect who was attempting to entice the juvenile to sexual contact. Due to the sensitive nature of this case and the juvenile privacy laws, no further information will be released.

As a result of the investigation, Melvin Reeves, 48 years old of Dothan, has been charged with one count of Electronic Solicitation of a Child. His bond was set at $15,000.00.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.