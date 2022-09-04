Dothan man charged with electronic solicitation

Mugshot
Mugshot(DPD)
By Dothan Police Department
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - On 9/2/2022 the Dothan Police Department was notified of possible electronic solicitation in which a juvenile received an electronic message from the suspect who was attempting to entice the juvenile to sexual contact. Due to the sensitive nature of this case and the juvenile privacy laws, no further information will be released.

As a result of the investigation, Melvin Reeves, 48 years old of Dothan, has been charged with one count of Electronic Solicitation of a Child. His bond was set at $15,000.00.

