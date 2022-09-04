Beautiful Labor Day

SYNOPSIS – Rain possible for the early overnight hours Sunday. Low rain chances for the start of our work week. Rain chances ramp up by Thursday bringing along lower high temperatures.

TONIGHT – Few showers then turning partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds SW 5 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 90°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 72°. Winds W 5 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 84° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot.

