1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting

Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

According to MPD, authorities responded to the incident in the 800 block of Airbase Blvd. around 12:02 a.m. Sunday.

A male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and died at the scene, according to MPD Capt. Jarrett Williams.

Williams said a second adult male later arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in relation to this incident.

Police said no arrests have been made.

No further details, including the identities of the victims, have been released.

