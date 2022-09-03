Troy falls to Ole Miss 28-10 in season opener

(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans fell short to the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. Saturday.

The Trojans’ offense was held to 346 total yards.

The Rebels were first to score in the game. With 2:25 left in the first quarter, running back Ulysses Bentley IV maneuvered for a two-yard touchdown run. The Rebels went on to score two additional TDs in the second quarter.

Brooks Buce kicked a 31-yard field goal with no seconds left in the second quarter, finally putting the Trojans on the board.

The Rebels led at halftime 21-3.

Ole Miss maintained its momentum in the second half of the game. Quarterback Jaxson Dart passed to wide receiver Malik Heath for a 12-yard touchdown with 10:42 remaining in the third quarter.

The Trojans managed to score their first and only TD in the second half. Quarterback Gunnar Watson passed to wide receiver Rajae’ Johnson for a three-yard touchdown with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter. But it wasn’t enough for a comeback.

The Rebels defeated the Trojans 28-10. This was the first game as head coach for Troy’s Jon Sumrall, who previously served in an assistant capacity.

“I’m really disappointed in the loss,” said Troy head coach John Sumrall. “Our goal was come in here and win the game. We will improve from this and have a lot of growth from week one to week two; I can promise you that. Our guys are in the frame of mind of a growth mindset, not a fixed mindset. I’m really proud of our fight at the end and grateful for our fan base; we had a tremendous turnout and cannot thank them enough.”

Troy (0-1) will return home to take on Alabama A&M next Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Man dead in suspected Dothan murder
Child falls from third floor balcony at Laketown Warf
Child falls from third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Eliza Fletcher is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, 137 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
Jogger abducted during early morning run in Tennessee, police say
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges