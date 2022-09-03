Troy falls to Ole Miss 28-10 in season opener

OXFORD, Miss. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans fell short to the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. Saturday.

The Trojans’ offense was held to 346 total yards.

The Rebels were first to score in the game. With 2:25 left in the first quarter, running back Ulysses Bentley IV maneuvered for a two-yard touchdown run. The Rebels went on to score two additional TDs in the second quarter.

Brooks Buce kicked a 31-yard field goal with no seconds left in the second quarter, finally putting the Trojans on the board.

The Rebels led at halftime 21-3.

Ole Miss maintained its momentum in the second half of the game. Quarterback Jaxson Dart passed to wide receiver Malik Heath for a 12-yard touchdown with 10:42 remaining in the third quarter.

The Trojans managed to score their first and only TD in the second half. Quarterback Gunnar Watson passed to wide receiver Rajae’ Johnson for a three-yard touchdown with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter. But it wasn’t enough for a comeback.

The Rebels defeated the Trojans 28-10. This was the first game as head coach for Troy’s Jon Sumrall, who previously served in an assistant capacity.

“I’m really disappointed in the loss,” said Troy head coach John Sumrall. “Our goal was come in here and win the game. We will improve from this and have a lot of growth from week one to week two; I can promise you that. Our guys are in the frame of mind of a growth mindset, not a fixed mindset. I’m really proud of our fight at the end and grateful for our fan base; we had a tremendous turnout and cannot thank them enough.”

Troy (0-1) will return home to take on Alabama A&M next Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m.

