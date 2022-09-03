Rainy weekend; Labor Day looking drier

WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Periods of rain tomorrow afternoon becoming more consistent during the overnight hours. Temperatures will remain the the 80s for the highs until the beginning of next week.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – More clouds than sun, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 89°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 72°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 89° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 84° 40%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

