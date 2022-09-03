Faulkner defeats Point 14-10

VALLEY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles defeated the Point Skyhawks at Ram Stadium in Valley Saturday.

The first score of the game didn’t come until the second quarter. Point kicker Giovanni Martinez connected on a 25-yard field goal with 4:59 left in the first half. Faulkner quickly answered back when wide receiver T.J. Hall caught a 10-yard pass from quarterback Raequan Beal, scoring touchdown with 2:22 left in the half.

The Eagles didn’t stop there. With just 51 seconds before halftime, defensive back Jerrell Williamson intercepted a pass for 85 yards and scored a touchdown. The Eagles led the first half 14-3.

The Skyhawks tried to come back in the second half. With 8:39 remaining in the fourth quarter, running back and wide receiver Nadir Mitchell scored a touchdown on a 10-yard pass from quarterback Mitchell Gossett. But the play wasn’t enough to put the Skyhawks on top.

Point surpassed Faulkner 21-11 in first downs and 335-164 in total offense, but the Falkner Eagles won the game 14-0. The Eagles are now undefeated against the Skyhawks, winning all five games since their first matchup in 2012.

Falkner’s (1-1) next game is on the road. They will take on Georgetown College of Kentucky on Sept. 17.

