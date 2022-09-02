WATCH: Rehobeth, Carroll clash in 5A-Region 2 battle

The Carroll Eagles and Rehobeth Rebels meet up in week two of the season in Rehobeth for a...
The Carroll Eagles and Rehobeth Rebels meet up in week two of the season in Rehobeth for a 5A-Region 2 battle.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Carroll Eagles and Rehobeth Rebels meet up in week two of the season in Rehobeth for a 5A-Region 2 battle.

The Eagles, who lead the all time series 11-4 according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society, have won 9 of the last 10 meeting with the Rebels, including last year’s 28-9 win.

Rehobeth hasn’t won in the clash of both sides since a 27-10 decision back in 2009.

The Rebels are coming off a 31-12 win in Week 1 over class 2A Wicksburg.

Carroll bounced back from a Week 0 loss to Dothan to win Week 1 against Dale County out of 4A, 39-9.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Michael Johnson,16
Missing Samson teen located
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Man convicted of snookering elderly woman into purchasing two cars in only a few days
A Dothan man traveling through Bay County was involved in a 3-car accident on Thursday that...
Dothan man involved in Bay County crash, 100 gallons of fuel spill on highway
Stephanie Wingfield talks about a feeding program in this July 16, 2018 WTVY News 4 photo.
City blames one woman for feeding mess
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday

Latest News

NEWS 4 Game of the Night, Week 2
Friday Night Football week 2 predictions
Houston Academy vs Northside Methodist volleyball
Houston Academy vs Northside Methodist volleyball
FNF Player of the Week: Jaxon Williams
FNF Week 1 Player of the Week: Jaxon Williams
FNF Player of the Week: Jaxon Williams
FNF Player of the Week: Jaxon Williams