WATCH: Rehobeth, Carroll clash in 5A-Region 2 battle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Carroll Eagles and Rehobeth Rebels meet up in week two of the season in Rehobeth for a 5A-Region 2 battle.

The Eagles, who lead the all time series 11-4 according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society, have won 9 of the last 10 meeting with the Rebels, including last year’s 28-9 win.

Rehobeth hasn’t won in the clash of both sides since a 27-10 decision back in 2009.

The Rebels are coming off a 31-12 win in Week 1 over class 2A Wicksburg.

Carroll bounced back from a Week 0 loss to Dothan to win Week 1 against Dale County out of 4A, 39-9.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.