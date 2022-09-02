Warm & Humid Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Warm and humid weather is on the way for the weekend, leading to pop-up scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. Look for highs to average in the upper 80s. Rain chances lower a little early in the week, before deeper moisture moves back in later in the week.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated to scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 72° High: 89° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 84° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/SE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

