Search for Mississippi murder suspect also accused in vehicle theft in Ala.

Detectives say the man is considered armed and dangerous.
Edward Leon Bush Jr.
Edward Leon Bush Jr.(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), issued an advisory for a man wanted for murder out of Mississippi.

ALEA started the investigation at the request of the Hale County Sheriff’s Office,

Investigators in Alabama and Mississippi are looking for 22-year-old Edward Leon Bush Jr. of Greenwood, Miss.

ALEA investigators said Bush is currently wanted for murder in Mississippi and is considered armed and dangerous.

Bush was also involved in a vehicle theft that occurred on Sept. 1, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Hale County, according to ALEA detectives.

Bush was last seen wearing dark pants and a white t-shirt near the intersection of U.S. 80 and Dallas County 45, in Dallas County.


If you see Bush or have any information in these cases contact ALEA’s Tuscaloosa Highway Patrol Post at (205) 553-5531.

