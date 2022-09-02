News 4 makes the move to 6:30

Starting September 5th, News 4 will feature a new evening lineup of newscasts on WTVY and NBC Wiregrass (WRGX).
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a whole new show, But the same trustworthy coverage you expect from Your Hometown News Leader.

Watch News 4 at 6:30 – weeknights on NBC Wiregrass.

Want to know more about the upcoming lineup? Click here to learn more!

