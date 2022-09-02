Montgomery Hyundai plant to make electric cars earlier than expected

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time, Hyundai will make electric cars in the United States, specifically in Alabama.

“Being able to have the first Genesis electric vehicle being built right here in Montgomery is something we can all be very proud of,” said Robert Burns with Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

Manufacturing will also be happening sooner than previously anticipated.

Hyundai originally planned to start production of its hybrid Santa Fe model in October, but now production is expected this month, shifting production from Korea to North America.

“Basically, we’ve been able to expedite, we’ll say retooling, etc., and get it ready for the marketplace, and we’re excited about that,” Burns said.

In December, the plant will begin production of the luxury Electrified Genesis GV70, set to enter the market in 2023.

Burns has worked with the company for 15 years and has watched the technology evolve.

“That’s what’s exciting, when you have the opportunity, like myself and other of our team members who’ve been here since 2004, 2005 timeframe, to see the evolution of the brand,” he said.

While Hyundai believes electric cars are the future, there are no plans to discontinue gas models at the plant.

“The marketplace still needs those kinds of cars because the electrical infrastructure is not there to support full-blown electric vehicles in the marketplace,” Burns said.

Burns does believe by 2035 to 2040, consumers could see a balance of both gas and electric models on Alabama’s roads.

Right now, Montgomery’s Hyundai plant produces 1,400 cars a day. The market will determine how many electric models are made daily.

