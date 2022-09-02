Montgomery Hyundai plant to make electric cars earlier than expected

By Brady Talbert
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time, Hyundai will make electric cars in the United States, specifically in Alabama.

“Being able to have the first Genesis electric vehicle being built right here in Montgomery is something we can all be very proud of,” said Robert Burns with Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

Manufacturing will also be happening sooner than previously anticipated.

Hyundai originally planned to start production of its hybrid Santa Fe model in October, but now production is expected this month, shifting production from Korea to North America.

“Basically, we’ve been able to expedite, we’ll say retooling, etc., and get it ready for the marketplace, and we’re excited about that,” Burns said.

In December, the plant will begin production of the luxury Electrified Genesis GV70, set to enter the market in 2023.

Burns has worked with the company for 15 years and has watched the technology evolve.

“That’s what’s exciting, when you have the opportunity, like myself and other of our team members who’ve been here since 2004, 2005 timeframe, to see the evolution of the brand,” he said.

While Hyundai believes electric cars are the future, there are no plans to discontinue gas models at the plant.

“The marketplace still needs those kinds of cars because the electrical infrastructure is not there to support full-blown electric vehicles in the marketplace,” Burns said.

Burns does believe by 2035 to 2040, consumers could see a balance of both gas and electric models on Alabama’s roads.

Right now, Montgomery’s Hyundai plant produces 1,400 cars a day. The market will determine how many electric models are made daily.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle...
Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Man convicted of snookering elderly woman into purchasing two cars in only a few days
Fired Dothan feeding program coordinator Stephanie Wingfield with her attorney, Richard Rice,...
City upholds firing of woman implicated in Dothan feeding scandal
Brent Michael Johnson,16
Missing Samson teen located
Stephanie Wingfield talks about a feeding program in this July 16, 2018 WTVY News 4 photo.
City blames one woman for feeding mess

Latest News

Judge denies criminal appeal
Judge denies criminal appeal
James Horn, of Andalusia, had his conviction upheld in 2018 murder
Conviction upheld in 2018 murder
Breaking the stigma surrounding opioid abuse
Breaking the stigma surrounding opioid abuse
Labor Day weekend safety
Labor Day weekend safety