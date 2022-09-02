Isolated showers and storms for Friday

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Isolated showers and storms will be possible again today, this will keep afternoon highs in the upper 80s. The weekend will bring more chances of rain with the best coming in on Sunday looks like we will see off and on rain throughout the day. The first half of next week will be drier with temperatures in the lower 90s. Thursday of next week brings more rain with highs in the upper 80s.

TODAY– Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 88°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower or two. Low near 73°. Winds Light E 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 88°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 87° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 87° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 88° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10 kts. Seas 2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Michael Johnson,16
Missing Samson teen located
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Man convicted of snookering elderly woman into purchasing two cars in only a few days
A Dothan man traveling through Bay County was involved in a 3-car accident on Thursday that...
Dothan man involved in Bay County crash, 100 gallons of fuel spill on highway
Stephanie Wingfield talks about a feeding program in this July 16, 2018 WTVY News 4 photo.
City blames one woman for feeding mess
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-02-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-02-22
Two of Neptune’s moons avoid each other through perfectly timed orbits. (Source: NASA, Jet...
3 night sky events happening in September
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 1, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Daily Rain Chances