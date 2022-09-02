FNF Week 1 Player of the Week: Jaxon Williams

Headland's Jaxon Williams takes home Week 1 Player of the Week
By Justin McNelley
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After putting up 344 total yards and six touchdowns in a win over Abbeville, Headland’s Jaxon Williams has been named the Brian Holloway One Player of the Week.

