Families can see how school districts spend COVID money

Over the last two years, Congress sent Alabama school districts $3.14 billion to address...
Over the last two years, Congress sent Alabama school districts $3.14 billion to address challenges caused by the pandemic. There is a tracker from A+ Education Partnership that breaks down how each district is spending its portion.(WFIE)
By Erin Davis
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pandemic has caused academic setbacks for students in Alabama. That’s according to a new report from the National Assessment of Education Progress that shows a significant drop in reading and math scores.

Over the last two years, Congress sent Alabama school districts $3.14 billion to address challenges caused by the pandemic. There is a tracker from A+ Education Partnership that breaks down how each district is spending its portion.

The tracker shows money allocated to:

  • Education technology
  • Activities for underserved students
  • Mental health support
  • Sanitization
  • Summer learning and afterschool programs

The money is divided into districts based on need, but each received a minimum of nearly $200,000 to spend in those areas how they choose.

Mark Dixon with A+ Education Partnership says it will take time spent in and out of the classroom for students to recover academically.

“It’s important for community organizations as well to come together with school districts to help support them in this time as well,” he said. “This is going to be a multi-year process. But if we invest in wise strategies, now, we will see the outcomes and our students can succeed over the long haul.”

Districts will have until September 2023 to spend round two of the funds, and September 2024 to spend whatever is remaining.

You can find the breakdown here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Michael Johnson,16
Missing Samson teen located
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Man convicted of snookering elderly woman into purchasing two cars in only a few days
A Dothan man traveling through Bay County was involved in a 3-car accident on Thursday that...
Dothan man involved in Bay County crash, 100 gallons of fuel spill on highway
Stephanie Wingfield talks about a feeding program in this July 16, 2018 WTVY News 4 photo.
City blames one woman for feeding mess
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday

Latest News

South Dakota Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden has gotten an increased profile on both the...
What does SD Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden's increased visibility mean for his political future?
Biden boarding Air Force One
President Biden to address ‘soul of the nation’ Thursday in Philadelphia primetime speech
South Dakota state lawmakers were not informed by Governor Kristi Noem about her intentions to...
SD state lawmakers confused by Department of Public Safety pay raise announcement
Anti-abortion groups provided strong pushback on language that said a proposed amendment to the...
South Dakota abortion constitutional amendment explanation changed drastically
FILE - Mar-a-Lago is seen in this file photo. The document is likely to offer at least some new...
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items