Dothan will increase power bills but won’t say by how much

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Utilities is increasing the amount it charges for electricity provided to thousands of homes and businesses but doesn’t divulge the amount of that increase.

“Due to unprecedented increases in nationwide fuel prices, Dothan Utilities must initiate a power cost adjustment (PCA) to offset increases in wholesale power costs,” the city said in an email to its customers.

The email also did not disclose when the increase would become effective, though posters to the News 4 Facebook page claim they have already seen the hike in their bills.

“Dothan Utilities has been one of the lowest cost power providers in the Southeast for many years. Unfortunately, to cover costs, we must pass along this increase in price to our customers,” the email stated.

A message seeking clarification has been sent to the city by News 4 and this story will be updated if a statement is received.

