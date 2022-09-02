Conviction upheld in 2018 murder

James Horn, of Andalusia, had his conviction upheld in 2018 murder
James Horn, of Andalusia, had his conviction upheld in 2018 murder(Andalusia Police)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - James Benton Horn, of Andalusia, had his appeal denied for sentences in relation to a 2018 murder.

He was convicted in May of 2021 for Murder, Arson II, and Criminal Mischief I. Horn was charged and tried for the murder of Bruce Wayne Nelson, also from Andalusia, after Nelson’s body was found on June 10, 2018.

Evidence during the original trial showed that Nelson has been shot twice, stabbed four times, and after the murder, his body, car, and home were set on fire.

Horn was given two life sentences for the murder and arson, with an additional 20 years for criminal mischief.

Following his 2021 sentencing, Horn sought to lessen his sentence with the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

The Court of Criminal Appeals published a 70 page opinion upholding Horn’s convictions and sentences, deciding that Horn is not entitled to relief based on any of his assertions for appeal.

“This case was perhaps one of the most gruesome I have prosecuted. Horn showed a complete disregard for Nelson’s life at the time he brutally murdered him, and then continued to show no remorse for his actions throughout the trial. He is exactly where he needs to be for the remainder of his natural life,” District Attorney Walt Merrell said.

Horn currently sits in the Bibb County Correctional Facility.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle...
Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Man convicted of snookering elderly woman into purchasing two cars in only a few days
Fired Dothan feeding program coordinator Stephanie Wingfield with her attorney, Richard Rice,...
City upholds firing of woman implicated in Dothan feeding scandal
Stephanie Wingfield talks about a feeding program in this July 16, 2018 WTVY News 4 photo.
City blames one woman for feeding mess
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Latest News

Breaking the stigma surrounding opioid abuse
Breaking the stigma surrounding opioid abuse
Labor Day weekend safety
Labor Day weekend safety
ALEA Trooper Kendra McKinney gave News4 safety tips for the holiday weekend.
ALEA provides travel safety tips for Labor Day weekend
Coffee County Board of Education attended the first of two public budget hearings.
Coffee County Schools hold budget hearing