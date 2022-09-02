Conviction upheld in 2018 murder

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - James Benton Horn, of Andalusia, had his appeal denied for sentences in relation to a 2018 murder.

He was convicted in May of 2021 for Murder, Arson II, and Criminal Mischief I. Horn was charged and tried for the murder of Bruce Wayne Nelson, also from Andalusia, after Nelson’s body was found on June 10, 2018.

Evidence during the original trial showed that Nelson has been shot twice, stabbed four times, and after the murder, his body, car, and home were set on fire.

Horn was given two life sentences for the murder and arson, with an additional 20 years for criminal mischief.

Following his 2021 sentencing, Horn sought to lessen his sentence with the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

The Court of Criminal Appeals published a 70 page opinion upholding Horn’s convictions and sentences, deciding that Horn is not entitled to relief based on any of his assertions for appeal.

“This case was perhaps one of the most gruesome I have prosecuted. Horn showed a complete disregard for Nelson’s life at the time he brutally murdered him, and then continued to show no remorse for his actions throughout the trial. He is exactly where he needs to be for the remainder of his natural life,” District Attorney Walt Merrell said.

Horn currently sits in the Bibb County Correctional Facility.

