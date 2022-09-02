Alabama missing out on football bets, or is it?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After a handful of lopsided games in Week 0, college football begins in earnest this weekend with intriguing matchups.

Both enthusiasts and casual fans will plop down a few bucks then cheer on their favorite teams in hopes of cashing a winning ticket.

In most of the country, sports wagering in legal but not in Alabama.

“Alabama is one of those states that has been leery to adopt any kind of gambling,” Rotowire Co-founder and President Peter Schoenke said.

The lack of legalized sports wagering does not deter Alabamians, who place more illegal bets than anywhere else, according to estimates.

And because those bets are with bookies, Alabama misses out on millions of tax revenue that 35 states and the District of Columbia get from legalized sports wagering.

Schoenke, a Fantasy sports and wagering industry expert, predicts other states will jump on board next year with others to follow but almost certainly not Alabama.

There is a good side to that, some believe.

“(Gambling) overall is really not a good bet,” according to Dr. Greg Davis, the new Alabama Citizens Action Program president.

That religious group with a strong moral compass opposes all gambling with the belief that the harm outweighs the good.

Davis believes sports betting may be the most lethal form of gambling.

Unlike the day when most players phoned in a bet before a game began, bets can be made throughout games.

“It can be play to play and pitch to pitch and is highly addictive,” he said of current live online wagering throughout the game.

While Davis and ALCAP are a force to be reckoned with they have never, on their own, stymied gambling legislation.

Instead, pro-gambling forces have killed it time and again.

“The current stakeholders in gambling want to make sure they get a bigger piece of the pie,” Schoenke told WTVY News 4.

Alabama currently has simulcast horse racing—almost all greyhound tracks have closed---and there are a few bingo casinos, including three controlled by an influential native tribe under federal control.

Gambling legislation that includes sports wagering will be debated again in the upcoming session that begins in January.

If a longshot comes in and it passes, the legislation would not be final.

Voters must give their approval.

