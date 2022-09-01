News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.

Events for the weekend of September 1, 2022

Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, September 2

Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, September 2

DWELL - Youth Worship Event | Friday, September 2

Moonlight Fishing at Eastgate | Friday, September 2

Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, September 3

Plus, more on the News4 Community Calendar!

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.