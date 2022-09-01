Missing Samson teen located

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brent Michael Johnson, 16, who was last seen August 24, 2022 has been located.

Authorities say that he has been found in West Virginia and may be with relatives.

Samson Police Chief Jimmy Hill said that West Virginia authorities are trying to locate him at different residences.

He is believed to be safe.

He has reportedly made video calls to other people saying he is safe and is attempting to get a lawyer to get emancipated.

The 10th grader and his family live in Samson and his family did not know who would pick up their child.

He was last seen getting into a white Toyota Corolla with Florida tags. The vehicle was last seen headed East towards Geneva.

This is a developing story and News 4 will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.