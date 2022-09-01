Man convicted of snookering elderly woman into purchasing two cars in only a few days

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County jury, on Wednesday, convicted Kevin Saffold of conniving to scam an elderly woman who he convinced to purchase vehicles and obtain a credit card.

Saffold, frequent police critic, accompanied the 79-year-old to a Dothan dealership twice in three days where she bought the vehicles, as he promised to make payments and predicted her credit score would improve so she could purchase a home, per arrest warrants.

The victim went to the police after she began receiving collection calls as Saffold used the vehicles, a Dodge Ram and BMW.

He also convinced the woman to obtain a credit card used pay for dental services received by Saffold’s girlfriend, according to investigators.

Saffold pleaded guilty last week to an unrelated theft charge that he pawned two automobile titles simultaneously.

Police say he received a duplicate copy in a mix-up.

Saffold, who represented himself during his three-day trial, will be sentenced on September 28 by Houston County Circuit Judge John-John Steensland.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Seth Brooks prosecuted the case.

