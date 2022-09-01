GOTN Preview: Slocomb Red Tops vs Geneva Panthers
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) -- We preview the Red Tops and the Panthers for the Game of the Night as they battle it out in Slocomb for Week 2 of Friday Night Football.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.