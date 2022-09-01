Dothan man involved in Bay County crash, 100 gallons of fuel spill on highway

The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390.
A Dothan man traveling through Bay County was involved in a 3-car accident on Thursday that...
A Dothan man traveling through Bay County was involved in a 3-car accident on Thursday that resulted in several gallons of fuel being spilled onto the roadway.(MGN)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Dothan man traveling through Bay County was involved in a 3-car accident on Thursday that resulted in several gallons of fuel being spilled onto the roadway.

According to information released by both the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 231/Florida Highway 75 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City at around 10:50 a.m. on September 1.

In a narrative description from Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck towing a trailer driven by a 31-year-old Dothan man was traveling southbound on U.S. 231. The other two vehicles involved were an SUV travelling in the eastbound, left-turn lane on 231 approaching County Road 390, driven by a 18-year-old Youngstown, Florida man, and an SUV stopped in traffic in the outside northbound lane of 231 driven by a 34-year-old Panama City female.

The release describes the Dothan man to have fallen asleep at the wheel, which resulted in him taking evasive actions to avoid collision with another stopped vehicle in the inside southbound lane of 231. The truck travelled through the intersection, where the Youngstown man’s vehicle crashed head-on into the trailer, causing the trailer to detach from the truck and crash into the rear left side of the stopped SUV of the Panama City female.

As a result of the crash, around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the northbound lanes of U.S. 231, causing Florida Highway Patrol to re-route traffic to the northbound shoulder of County Road 390, which resulted in delays in traffic.

No other information, including identities of those involved, was released at this time.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle...
Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Man convicted of snookering elderly woman into purchasing two cars in only a few days
Fired Dothan feeding program coordinator Stephanie Wingfield with her attorney, Richard Rice,...
City upholds firing of woman implicated in Dothan feeding scandal
Stephanie Wingfield talks about a feeding program in this July 16, 2018 WTVY News 4 photo.
City blames one woman for feeding mess
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Latest News

Business applications available for medical marijuana licenses.
Applications for cannabis business licenses now open in Alabama
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is...
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic
Catch the highlights of FNF’s 2022 Week 1 Play of the Night
Catch the highlights of FNF’s 2022 Week 1 Play of the Night
FNF Highlights: GOTN Headland vs Abbeville
FNF Highlights: GOTN Headland vs Abbeville