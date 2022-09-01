Dothan man involved in Bay County crash, 100 gallons of fuel spill on highway

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Dothan man traveling through Bay County was involved in a 3-car accident on Thursday that resulted in several gallons of fuel being spilled onto the roadway.

According to information released by both the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 231/Florida Highway 75 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City at around 10:50 a.m. on September 1.

In a narrative description from Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck towing a trailer driven by a 31-year-old Dothan man was traveling southbound on U.S. 231. The other two vehicles involved were an SUV travelling in the eastbound, left-turn lane on 231 approaching County Road 390, driven by a 18-year-old Youngstown, Florida man, and an SUV stopped in traffic in the outside northbound lane of 231 driven by a 34-year-old Panama City female.

The release describes the Dothan man to have fallen asleep at the wheel, which resulted in him taking evasive actions to avoid collision with another stopped vehicle in the inside southbound lane of 231. The truck travelled through the intersection, where the Youngstown man’s vehicle crashed head-on into the trailer, causing the trailer to detach from the truck and crash into the rear left side of the stopped SUV of the Panama City female.

As a result of the crash, around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the northbound lanes of U.S. 231, causing Florida Highway Patrol to re-route traffic to the northbound shoulder of County Road 390, which resulted in delays in traffic.

No other information, including identities of those involved, was released at this time.

