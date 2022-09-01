Daily Rain Chances

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Extra moisture will lead to daily chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. High temperatures will ease a little, reaching the upper 80s. The tropics are turning more active in the Atlantic Ocean, but the Gulf remains tranquil for now.

TONIGHT – A shower early, otherwise partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated to scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 72° High: 89° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

