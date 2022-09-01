College Colors Day in Alabama

College Colors Day in Alabama
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Higher Education Partnership joined Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, student leaders and mascots from Alabama’s 14 public universities and colleges to recognize College Colors Day.

College Colors Day is an annual celebration dedicated to promoting the traditions and spirit of the college experience.

On College Colors Day, Alabamians are encouraged to wear their favorite school’s colors.

The Governor announced College Colors Day will be on Friday, September 2, 2022.

The Higher Education Partnership is the advocacy organization of Alabama’s public universities and colleges.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle...
Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
Fired Dothan feeding program coordinator Stephanie Wingfield with her attorney, Richard Rice,...
City upholds firing of woman implicated in Dothan feeding scandal
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Man convicted of snookering elderly woman into purchasing two cars in only a few days
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Stephanie Wingfield talks about a feeding program in this July 16, 2018 WTVY News 4 photo.
City blames one woman for feeding mess

Latest News

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is...
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic
Catch the highlights of FNF’s 2022 Week 1 Play of the Night
Catch the highlights of FNF’s 2022 Week 1 Play of the Night
FNF Highlights: GOTN Headland vs Abbeville
FNF Highlights: GOTN Headland vs Abbeville
Debra Lawler, WACOAL Representative
Live @ Lunch "Fit for the Cure" Interview
Laura Stakelum, Executive Director for Landmark Park
Live at Lunch Landmark Park Bluegrass Festival