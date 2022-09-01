Coffee County schools hold budget hearing

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) -Budget preparations are underway for school systems for the new fiscal year.

The Coffee County Board of Education held hearings on September 1 to discuss their proposed budget for the next school year.

They recently opened a brand-new middle school. With that addition of New Brockton Middle, some necessary allocations were made in their budget for teachers.

Money allocated for teaching positions at the elementary school and high school was used to create positions at the middle school. 18 teacher units in total were transferred in order to properly employ the middle school.

Superintendent of Coffee County Schools, Kelly Cobb, was pleased with how the budgeting will set them up for the new fiscal year.

“We do feel very confident in how we’ve utilized our teacher units for the new middle school,” said Cobb. “It’s been a success and been something that we’re very proud to have created for New Brockton.”

As per Alabama state code two presentations of the budget must be given before the board can vote.

