City blames one woman for feeding mess

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s city manager admits mistakes have been made in the city’s feeding program but places the blame squarely on one employee.

“It’s damaging to the city to know that we have an employee to do something like this,” Kevin Cowper said after the Dothan Personnel Board upheld Stephanie Wingfield’s termination on Wednesday.

Wingfield was fired amid allegations that she falsified documents for the city to recoup millions in federal funds, many of those dollars allocated to feed children during the pandemic.

“The paperwork was such that it looked very good when, in fact, it wasn’t,” Cowper told News 4.

Wingfield’s supervisor was suspended, and three other employees disciplined.

“We are disappointed with the decision of the personnel board to uphold the termination of Ms. Wingfield’s employment with the City of Dothan,” said her attorney Richard Rice. “A review of the hearing transcript reveals the testimony presented during the hearing did not establish Ms. Wingfield was involved in any dishonest actions or wrongdoings.”

Wingfield, a 23-year city employee, and the restaurant paid nearly $3 million to provide meals and snacks under her watch are targets of a criminal investigation, though neither have been charged.

“(The probe) has a lot of moving parts and a lot of paperwork,” said Dothan Police Chief Will Benny.

The FBI is aiding the investigation because federal funds are involved, and the agency has a highly regarded division that specializes in these type of crimes.

However, Benny reports that the federal agency has taken over the investigation are incorrect.

The program locally is administered by the city’s Department of Leisure Services.

“We obviously have always got to improve our procedures,” Director Alison Hall said of the beleaguered feeding effort.

She initiated an investigation after receiving a complaint that Wingfield had tipped one restaurant to a competitor’s bid.

While the city has been dealt a black eye by the scandal, Hall believes the focus also needs to be on children who would have gone hungry without the nutrition initiative.

“Children have been fed in the program (for years) and they have been fed during the summer (program) and our afternoon program,” she proudly said.

As for the criminal investigation, Chief Benny said it is premature to predict a timetable for it to be completed, though similar cases in other cities have taken months or longer.

“We’ll shake it all out and find out exactly what happened,” he predicted.

