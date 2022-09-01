Better rain chances this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will increase today with isolated showers and storms this afternoon. The chance of rain will stick around through the weekend and will keep the afternoon highs over the weekend in the upper 80s. Labor day looks a little drier Monday with rain chances staying lower as we head through the rest of the week.

TODAY– Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 91°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light SE 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 88°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

