ALEA provides travel safety tips for Labor Day weekend

One of the largest of those concerns is traffic.
ALEA Trooper Kendra McKinney gave News4 safety tips for the holiday weekend.
ALEA Trooper Kendra McKinney gave News4 safety tips for the holiday weekend.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Labor Day weekend isn’t all BBQs and boat rides. There can be major travel and safety concerns.

One of the largest of those concerns is traffic. Drivers should be prepared for congestion on the roads, especially heading towards the beach.

An easy way to prevent rear end crashes is leaving enough space between you and the car in front of you. A good rule of thumb is that for every 10 miles an hour put 20 feet of distance.

ALEA Trooper Kendra McKinney said that everyone should plan ahead for how they’re getting to holiday vacation spots and then back home.

She recommended choosing a sober driving buddy now and checking your car to ensure it’s ready to take a trip.

“Preparation prevents poor performance,” said McKinney, “so by being prepared and planning your trip ahead, it helps to eliminate longer travel.”

According to McKinney the goal should always be to drive to arrive.

State troopers will be out in full force looking for impaired or distracted drivers and anyone not wearing a seatbelt.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle...
Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Man convicted of snookering elderly woman into purchasing two cars in only a few days
Fired Dothan feeding program coordinator Stephanie Wingfield with her attorney, Richard Rice,...
City upholds firing of woman implicated in Dothan feeding scandal
Stephanie Wingfield talks about a feeding program in this July 16, 2018 WTVY News 4 photo.
City blames one woman for feeding mess
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Latest News

Coffee County Board of Education attended the first of two public budget hearings.
Coffee County Schools hold budget hearing
Brent Michael Johnson,16
Missing Samson teen located
Missing Samson teen located
Missing Samson teen located
Coffee County schools hold budget hearing
Coffee County schools hold budget hearing