ALEA provides travel safety tips for Labor Day weekend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Labor Day weekend isn’t all BBQs and boat rides. There can be major travel and safety concerns.

One of the largest of those concerns is traffic. Drivers should be prepared for congestion on the roads, especially heading towards the beach.

An easy way to prevent rear end crashes is leaving enough space between you and the car in front of you. A good rule of thumb is that for every 10 miles an hour put 20 feet of distance.

ALEA Trooper Kendra McKinney said that everyone should plan ahead for how they’re getting to holiday vacation spots and then back home.

She recommended choosing a sober driving buddy now and checking your car to ensure it’s ready to take a trip.

“Preparation prevents poor performance,” said McKinney, “so by being prepared and planning your trip ahead, it helps to eliminate longer travel.”

According to McKinney the goal should always be to drive to arrive.

State troopers will be out in full force looking for impaired or distracted drivers and anyone not wearing a seatbelt.

