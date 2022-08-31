Wish granted: 6-year-old Beckham is ready to go camping

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While it may have been a typically Wednesday for some, for one family it was a day they’ll cherish forever.

“We always knew he was a very special kid, and he definitely makes you not take each day for granted,” expresses Kandi Kendall, mother of Beckham, Make-A-Wish recipient.

6-year-old Beckham’s camping dreams are coming true.

This Make-A-Wish means so much more to the Kendall family than hotdogs and smores.

Kendall continues, “Since this diagnosis, it’s been a tough year for us, trying to process and understand, but we do desire family closeness, and it’s gonna be a chance for us to spend time together and get in nature, which we really all love to do we just haven’t had a chance to do that in a while.”

Beckham has a neuromuscular disorder that will result in a shortened lifespan.

“We do want to give him as many adventures and be able to see as much of the country and the big things that you want to go see like the Grand Canyon, and he wants to see New York City so bad,” says Kendall. “So, we’re just gonna travel and take him and show him these things that we’ve read about or seen in books and movies and just give him that experience for him, but also for us to have the joy and the experiences of the times with him as well.”

Granting a wish is a way of bringing positivity into these family’s lives.

Jessica Lewis, Wish Coordinator explains, “Our wish kids already are dealing with so many everyday struggles with their health, and so to be able to get a wish, regardless of what that wish may look like for each wish kid, it gets to help bring joy to them.”

Letting them know they aren’t going through these challenges alone.

Kendall finishes, “We really plan on going out and making some really good memories and taking lots of photos for sure.”

Beckham’s already been designated as the navigator when the Kendall’s hit the road.

In partnership with Heartland Recreational Vehicles, this is the second camper Bama RV has donated to a Make-A-Wish child in the past month.

There are about 270 wish-kids in Alabama currently on a wait list to receive their wish.

