Wiregrass medical organizations work to bring awareness to opioid overdose

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local communities around the world are coming together on Wednesday to remember those who have died and struggled from overdose. This is in honor of International Opioid Awareness Day, which is yearly on Aug. 31 to serve as a reminder to the opioid crisis.

SpectraCare Health Systems and Dale Medical Center are on a mission to break the stigma against opioid overdose awareness, especially on days like this.

“International Opioid Awareness day is the largest event that brings awareness to the tragedy of overdose,” Susie Kingry, SpectraCare chief operating officer, said. “Our goal is to recognize, without stigma, those who have family members have lost through the stigma and to honor their grief, acknowledge that, and let’s focus on ways so we can prevent the same tragedy from happening in the future.”

Through a partnership the two organizations came together to host speaker Tony Hoffman. He shared his story of overcoming addiction, the challenges he faced while doing so, and how he later opened up his own treatment center.

News 4 caught up Hoffman after the event. To hear about his mission tune in to News 4 at 6 Thursday evening.

