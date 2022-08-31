Union Springs murder suspect sought by police

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The Union Springs Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a recent homicide, and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for those tips.

Police have identified the suspect as Rashaad Williams, who also goes by the nickname Nefew Rashad. He’s wanted for questioning in an Aug. 18 fatal shooting.

Police responded around 5:45 p.m. to the 600 block of Bernard Street. There, they found one victim suffering from life-threatening injuries who ultimately died on the scene. A second victim was later found at an area hospital. The victims’ names have not been released.

Another suspect, who also hasn’t been identified by name, has already been taken into police custody, according to police.

If you have any information on Williams’ location, call police or CrimeStoppers immediately at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867). You can also give an anonymous tip through the P3-tips app.

