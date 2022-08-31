Supply chain issues delay opening of “Bridge Academy”

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Supply chain issues are taking a toll on several construction projects, one being Dale County’s career tech school.

“Bridge Academy” was planned to be ready in July, but that did not happen.

Delayed arrival of materials has pushed back the academy’s open date to January.

Once completed, aviation and welding, along with EMS and criminal justice programs will be open to students at all three Dale County High Schools.

Classes have already been filled.

Superintendent Ben Baker understands how crucial it is to teach students a trade and prepare them for the workforce.

“We know there’s a lot of opportunities right here in the Wiregrass, especially with Ft. Rucker being here,” expresses Baker. “So, a lot of opportunities for our students to graduate from high school, with a great skill that they can learn here at Bridge Academy, and go out and make a great salary, a good wage, to support a family.”

There will be a phase two to this project in the future.

The district wants to take full advantage of the space they have at the old National Guard Armory.

Baker wants to see additional classrooms and meeting space to create as much opportunity for Dale County students as possible.

