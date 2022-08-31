A stray shower or two possible today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Another morning in the 70s around the area, this afternoon will be very warm with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s and feels like temps in the upper 90s lower 100s. A stray shower will be possible this afternoon but better rain chances are on the way for the end of the week. Saturday looks to be the best chance of rain with highs over the weekend only making it into the upper 80s. We are looking drier as we move into next week.

TODAY– Partly cloudy. High near 94°. Winds N 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light W 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, isolated showers. High near 92°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

