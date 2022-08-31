New veterans home undergoes significant budget increase

The significant budget increase hasn’t deterred officials from moving forward with the project.
Construction has been underway for the month on the new veterans facility.
Construction has been underway for the month on the new veterans facility.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Work has been taking place for about a month now on the new Command Sergeant Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home in Enterprise.

Now over $30 million in additional funding is going into the project, which is a huge change singe the groundbreaking.

“Inflation has certainly impacted this project,” said Jesse Guillen, Executive Director of Wiregrass Economic Development, “it’s gone from a $60 to $70 million project to right at $100 million project.”

The significant budget increase hasn’t deterred officials from moving forward with the project, seeing as there are currently hundred of veterans looking for homes in the Wiregrass area.

Despite the estimated completion of the project being 2024, a waiting list for applicants has already filled up. According to Guillen, they’ve experienced a surplus of applicants.

The home is projected to hold right around 275 veterans and an estimated 200 jobs will be available to work at the home as well.

The facility will be on a 108 acre parcel of land. There is an additional 100 acres surrounding it that will be available for additional businesses.

Guillen said, “We have had opportunities approach us about services that would be complimentary to the VA home. There’s quite a bit of interest in this area right now for development.”

The home is expected to resemble some of the newer and more impressive senior living facilities. Guillen said their goal is to provide the very best service they can to their veterans.

The base is almost leveled at the construction site and they hope to start pouring concrete as soon as September 5.

To learn more about Wiregrass Economic Development click HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle...
Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle...
Motorcyclist killed in Dothan crash
Email details Dothan scandal
Retired city employee’s name was signed for Dothan to receive millions, and he never knew it
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $6.75 million to 19 Alabama cities and counties, including...
Ozark welcomes $25.5 million manufacturing facility
Fired Dothan feeding program coordinator Stephanie Wingfield with her attorney, Richard Rice,...
City upholds firing of woman implicated in Dothan feeding scandal

Latest News

Make-A-Wish
Wish granted: 6-year-old Beckham is ready to go camping
Investigators track down hit and run suspect with tips from public
Investigators track down hit and run suspect with tips from public
Supply chain issues delay opening of career tech school
Supply chain issues delay opening of career tech school
Feeding coordinator's firing upheld by City of Dothan Board
Feeding coordinator's firing upheld by city of Dothan board