New veterans home undergoes significant budget increase

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Work has been taking place for about a month now on the new Command Sergeant Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home in Enterprise.

Now over $30 million in additional funding is going into the project, which is a huge change singe the groundbreaking.

“Inflation has certainly impacted this project,” said Jesse Guillen, Executive Director of Wiregrass Economic Development, “it’s gone from a $60 to $70 million project to right at $100 million project.”

The significant budget increase hasn’t deterred officials from moving forward with the project, seeing as there are currently hundred of veterans looking for homes in the Wiregrass area.

Despite the estimated completion of the project being 2024, a waiting list for applicants has already filled up. According to Guillen, they’ve experienced a surplus of applicants.

The home is projected to hold right around 275 veterans and an estimated 200 jobs will be available to work at the home as well.

The facility will be on a 108 acre parcel of land. There is an additional 100 acres surrounding it that will be available for additional businesses.

Guillen said, “We have had opportunities approach us about services that would be complimentary to the VA home. There’s quite a bit of interest in this area right now for development.”

The home is expected to resemble some of the newer and more impressive senior living facilities. Guillen said their goal is to provide the very best service they can to their veterans.

The base is almost leveled at the construction site and they hope to start pouring concrete as soon as September 5.

