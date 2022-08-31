Dorothy Robbins newest Houston County registrar

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dorothy Robbins was sworn in as a member of the Houston County Board of Registrars on Monday.

“I can’t seem to find the words to fully express my gratitude to God for allowing me to serve,” Robbins told friends who witnessed the occasion.

Her oath was administered by Alabama Supreme Court Justice Brad Mendheim, a longtime friend.

As registrar, she will be on the front lines of the election process registering people to vote.

Robbins considers that an honor.

“Freedom is never free, nor will it ever be free,” she said, pointing to sacrifices made by American troops.

Her appointment by State Auditor Jim Zeigler became effective August 27.

