City upholds firing of woman implicated in Dothan feeding scandal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Personnel Board on a unanimous vote Wednesday morning vote upheld the termination of a city employee who allegedly falsified documents in a multimillion-dollar child nutrition program.

Coordinator Stephanie Wingfield was fired because she allegedly ordered subordinates to falsify paperwork so the city could receive reimbursement for its after-school nutrition program.

Her supervisor, Assistant Leisure Services Director Roy Kitts, was suspended for his failure to monitor the program and three low-level employees were disciplined but kept their jobs, according to a city email obtained by News 4.

