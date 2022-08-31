City upholds firing of woman implicated in Dothan feeding scandal

Coordinator Stephanie Wingfield was fired because she allegedly ordered subordinates to falsify paperwork so the city could receive reimbursement for its after-school nutrition program.
Stephanie Wingfield appeals her City of Dothan termination on July 27, 2022.
Stephanie Wingfield appeals her City of Dothan termination on July 27, 2022.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Personnel Board on a unanimous vote Wednesday morning vote upheld the termination of a city employee who allegedly falsified documents in a multimillion-dollar child nutrition program.

Coordinator Stephanie Wingfield was fired because she allegedly ordered subordinates to falsify paperwork so the city could receive reimbursement for its after-school nutrition program.

Her supervisor, Assistant Leisure Services Director Roy Kitts, was suspended for his failure to monitor the program and three low-level employees were disciplined but kept their jobs, according to a city email obtained by News 4.

