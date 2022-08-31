Box of reptiles mailed to the wrong address in New York

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.
“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.(Ssfadia / Wikipedia / (CC BY 4.0))
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Several live lizards were wrongly delivered to a residence in a village north of New York City.

“Needless to say the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box,” Port Chester police wrote on Facebook.

Police received the call about the reptiles just after noon on Saturday. They posted a picture on Sunday of three dark-colored lizards held in a large white container. It was not immediately clear whether there were more reptiles not pictured.

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.

They said they held the animals until a local animal sanctuary could pick them up for safekeeping.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle...
Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle...
Motorcyclist killed in Dothan crash
Email details Dothan scandal
Retired city employee’s name was signed for Dothan to receive millions, and he never knew it
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $6.75 million to 19 Alabama cities and counties, including...
Ozark welcomes $25.5 million manufacturing facility
ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper died after collapsing during his shift at Easterling...
ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty