Better Rain Chances On The Way

SYNOPSIS – A battle is underway as drier air is moving into parts of the South, running into deep moisture across the Gulf Coast. The muggy air will win across most of our area, leading to pop-up showers and thunderstorms returning on Thursday. We’ll keep daily chances for showers and thunderstorms going through the weekend.

TONIGHT – A shower early, otherwise partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 89° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

