Beto O’Rourke resuming campaign stops in Texas after illness

FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood walk in West Dallas on June 9, 2021.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke said Wednesday that he will resume campaigning in his race for Texas governor after pausing his schedule last weekend and canceling events because of an unspecified bacterial infection.

O’Rourke said he will return to the road Friday in Laredo and continue with events throughout the weekend along the Texas-Mexico border in his underdog challenge against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

O’Rourke returned home to El Paso last week after seeking treatment at a San Antonio hospital and receiving antibiotics. He appeared on camera for virtual campaign events earlier this week but had not been traveling.

The former presidential candidate is a relentless campaigner who visited each of Texas’ 254 counties during his failed run for U.S. Senate in 2018.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle...
Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle...
Motorcyclist killed in Dothan crash
Email details Dothan scandal
Retired city employee’s name was signed for Dothan to receive millions, and he never knew it
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $6.75 million to 19 Alabama cities and counties, including...
Ozark welcomes $25.5 million manufacturing facility
ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper died after collapsing during his shift at Easterling...
ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty

Latest News

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.
Box of reptiles mailed to the wrong address in New York
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
SpectraCare Health Systems and Dale Medical Center are on a mission to break the stigma against...
Wiregrass medical organizations work to bring awareness to opioid overdose
A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.
LOOK: Police officer helps free hawk from car’s grill