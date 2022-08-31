Arrest made in Jackson County school bus hit-and-run incident

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - After an August 25 hit-and run of a school bus in Jackson County, and a request for public assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest was made of the individual responsible.

The vehicle used in the incident, a 4-door green sedan, was found on Tuesday, according to Lieutenant Jason King of Florida Highway Patrol.

At 7:38 a.m. on Wednesday, a new statement from Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was located. He was identified as 22-year-old Trenton David Jeter of Grand Ridge, Florida.

Jeter was arrested after being found and booked into the Jackson County Jail. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and improper passing on a narrow roadway. Jeter also had a warrant for battery/domestic violence that he was subsequently arrested on.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.