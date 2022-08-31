Arrest made in Jackson County school bus hit-and-run incident

Trenton Jeter, 22 of Grand Ridge, was arrested on charges related to the incident as well as an outstanding warrant.
Trenton David Jeter, 22 of Grand Ridge and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with...
Trenton David Jeter, 22 of Grand Ridge and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and improper passing on a narrow roadway in relation to an August 25 hit-and run of a school bus in Jackson County.(WTVY | Jackson County Correctional Facility)
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - After an August 25 hit-and run of a school bus in Jackson County, and a request for public assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest was made of the individual responsible.

The vehicle used in the incident, a 4-door green sedan, was found on Tuesday, according to Lieutenant Jason King of Florida Highway Patrol.

At 7:38 a.m. on Wednesday, a new statement from Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was located. He was identified as 22-year-old Trenton David Jeter of Grand Ridge, Florida.

Jeter was arrested after being found and booked into the Jackson County Jail. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and improper passing on a narrow roadway. Jeter also had a warrant for battery/domestic violence that he was subsequently arrested on.

