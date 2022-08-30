Week 1 FNF Player of the Week nominees

Several big time talent showed their stuff, and are looking to earn well deserved Week 1 Player of the Week honors.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston Academy Wide Receiver Will Wells was as efficient as it gets, pulling in 3 catches for 132 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Raiders’ win over Daleville.

GW Long’s Bryson Hughes threw for 216 yards and 2 scores. He added a touchdown with his legs in the Rebels’ 22-15 win over Slocomb.

Geneva Running back Noah Johnson rushed for 254 yards and 5 total touchdowns in the Panthers’ blowout win over Bozeman.

And back for the 2nd straight week, Jaxon Williams from Headland. He had 344 total yards and 6 scores in the Rams’ dominant win over rival Abbeville.

Several big time talent showed their stuff, and are looking to earn well deserved Week 1 Player...
