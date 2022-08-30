Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the motorcycle accident that took place Tuesday afternoon.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd told News 4 that the victim is Dwight Birge, 69, of Chipley, Florida.

The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 231 South and South Oates Street in Dothan, Alabama.

