Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the motorcycle accident that took place Tuesday afternoon.
Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd told News 4 that the victim is Dwight Birge, 69, of Chipley, Florida.
The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 231 South and South Oates Street in Dothan, Alabama.
