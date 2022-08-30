Three injured after massive tomato spill on highway

By KOVR staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) – A big rig spill had a freeway in California covered in tomatoes.

Thousands of them were crushed when they spilled on I-80 and caused several collisions Monday.

Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then it slammed into the center median, spilling its load.

Tomatoes covered the roadway, causing a major road hazard.

One car got stuck in the spill, which led to a chain reaction of crashes involving four vehicles.

California Highway Patrol said one person suffered major injuries, while two others were treated for minor injuries.

