State fire marshal addresses recent fatal house fires

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Caution tape and ashes remain a painful reminder of three people killed in two house fires, both of which happened in less than a week.

“Anytime somebody loses their life in something that’s frankly preventable, it’s tragic,” said State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen.

On Sunday, one person died in Fairfield. It remains unclear how the fire started, but video shows it spread throughout the home, leaving widespread damage.

Flames also engulfed a mobile home in Mobile County on Thursday, killing two little boys. Investigators say the mother ran inside to save them but was too late.

Authorities identified 4-year-old Liam Barnes and 2-year-old Noah Gordon as the victims killed in the Irvington mobile home fire.

The incidents have been under investigation by both the state fire marshal’s office and local officials.

The state fire marshal said both incidents appear accidental and were likely preventable.

“Is not intended to be critical of any of our families who have been affected by losses like this,” Pilgreen said.

On average, Alabama has about 91 fire deaths a year. The fire official reports around 70 so far this year, meaning more Alabamians could lose their lives if they are not cautious.

Combustible items like paper products, clothing and upholstered furniture should not be placed near anything that could lead to a fire. You should only use appliances as they are intended.

Smokers should always discard their products responsibly. You should also get a professional to fix electrical issues, as extension cords are meant to be temporary.

“We always assume it’s not going to happen to us, it happens to someone else,” Pilgreen said. “And that’s the way it is until it happens to us.”

