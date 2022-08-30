School bus crash in Okaloosa County

An Okaloosa County school bus was involved in a side-swipe crash on Tuesday.
An Okaloosa County school bus was involved in a side-swipe crash on Tuesday.(KLTV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A school bus with Okaloosa County Schools was involved in a crash on Tuesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the school bus was traveling west on Eden Square when the driver failed to maintain a single lane while going around the curve.

Officials say the bus crossed the centerline and side-swiped a sedan in the center of the curve.

FHP said the school bus was carrying 27 children, but no injuries were involved with them or the sedan driver. Parents and guardians of the children were notified.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle...
Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
An investigation is underway into a Tuesday afternoon crash in Dothan involving a motorcycle...
Motorcyclist killed in Dothan crash
Email details Dothan scandal
Retired city employee’s name was signed for Dothan to receive millions, and he never knew it
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $6.75 million to 19 Alabama cities and counties, including...
Ozark welcomes $25.5 million manufacturing facility
ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper died after collapsing during his shift at Easterling...
ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty

Latest News

University of Alabama System Chancellor, Finis St. John
University of Alabama System Chancellor explains impact the system has on the state and Wiregrass
Investigators said there was no stated motive behind setting the fire.
Girl, 14, charged with arson for starting Walmart fire, police say
Fired Dothan feeding program coordinator Stephanie Wingfield with her attorney, Richard Rice,...
City upholds firing of woman implicated in Dothan feeding scandal
Thermostat
Some Alabama utility companies offering rebates to customers
State looking to reduce number of preventable maternal deaths